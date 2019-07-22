Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.90.

BHVN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays set a $145.00 price target on Sanderson Farms and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Svb Leerink raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on 2U to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other news, Director John W. Childs purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.37 per share, for a total transaction of $403,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.22 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $712,425 in the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,499,000 after purchasing an additional 225,386 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 4.0% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 592,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,511,000 after purchasing an additional 22,625 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 547,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,257,000 after purchasing an additional 130,500 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.6% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 497,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,618,000 after purchasing an additional 17,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 15.1% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 464,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,889,000 after purchasing an additional 60,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHVN traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $44.48. 53,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.33. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $67.86.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

