Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) Price Target Raised to C$195.00

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$175.00 to C$195.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BYD.UN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Yellow Pages from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Desjardins restated an average rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James set a C$3.50 target price on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$167.75.

Boyd Group Income Fund stock opened at C$168.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$168.88. Boyd Group Income Fund has a one year low of C$160.54 and a one year high of C$178.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.12.

In other Boyd Group Income Fund news, Director Sally Ann Savoia purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$165.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$165,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at C$827,500.

Boyd Group Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust. The company, through its operating company, The Boyd Group Inc, operates non-franchised collision repair centers. Its collision repair centers offer automotive collision and glass repair, and related services. The company operates its autobody/autoglass repair and related services facilities, as well as auto glass retail facilities under the Boyd Autobody & Glass, Assured Automotive, Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com trade names in the United States and Canada.

