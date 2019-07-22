Brokerages Anticipate Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to Announce $0.63 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $107.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.40 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHLB. FIG Partners reaffirmed a “market-perform” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised WillScot from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 price target on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 757.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 320.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,394 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,315 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $30.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,303. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $43.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.55. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

