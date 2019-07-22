Brokerages Anticipate International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect that International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover International Money Express.

Get International Money Express alerts:

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $68.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.75 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.08. 87,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,704. The company has a market capitalization of $535.18 million and a P/E ratio of -283.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. International Money Express has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $15.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Money Express by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 45,667 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in International Money Express by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,526,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,131,000 after purchasing an additional 26,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.65% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Money Express (IMXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.