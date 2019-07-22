Brokerages Set Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) Price Target at $28.33

Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Lilis Energy in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Centerstate Bank during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

CSFL stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.13. The stock had a trading volume of 401,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,591. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Centerstate Bank has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $31.22.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $143.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.80 million. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 27.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Centerstate Bank will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

