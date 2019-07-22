Brokerages Set Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) PT at $60.20

Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.20.

DDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush set a $9.00 target price on GameStop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Macy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Dillard's alerts:

In related news, VP Tony J. Bolte sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $154,704.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Connor purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.86 per share, for a total transaction of $45,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,572. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDS. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Dillard’s by 4.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dillard’s stock traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, reaching $77.85. 67,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,772. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $94.03.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 6.54%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.