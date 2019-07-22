Brokerages Set Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Target Price at $35.50

Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.01) price objective on shares of in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) price target on shares of in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 584,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,093,000 after acquiring an additional 17,492 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 152,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 74,935 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 48,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 259,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,407,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,958,000 after acquiring an additional 217,308 shares during the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.69. 908,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.53. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $35.90.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

