Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brunswick Corporation endeavors to instill Genuine Ingenuity in all its leading consumer brands, including Mercury and Mariner outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrives and inboard engines; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood and Whale marine parts and accessories; Land ‘N’ Sea, Kellogg Marine, Diversified Marine, BLA and Bell RPG parts and accessories distributors; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Brunswick Commercial and Government Products, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Meridian, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray and Uttern boats, and Life Fitness, Hammer Strength and SCIFIT fitness equipment, and Brunswick billiards tables, accessories and game room furniture and InMovement products and services for productive well-being. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Longbow Research set a $68.00 price target on shares of Brunswick and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $71.00 target price on shares of Brunswick and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.33.

BC stock opened at $45.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.71. Brunswick has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $69.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 855,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,750,000 after buying an additional 68,803 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 17.0% in the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 26,860 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Brunswick by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its position in Brunswick by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,228,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,852,000 after purchasing an additional 732,303 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

