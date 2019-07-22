Buckingham Research Raises Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target to $63.00

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price objective hoisted by Buckingham Research from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.31.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

HIG stock opened at $57.11 on Friday. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $40.54 and a 52-week high of $58.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.68.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.71%.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, Director Trevor Fetter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.19 per share, with a total value of $521,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,819.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Martha Gervasi sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $212,792.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,211.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,289,543 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.