Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Burberry Group plc is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and marketing of luxury clothing and non-apparel accessories. The Company’s products include outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, totes and mufflers, scarves, shoes, belts and jewellery. It sells through a diversified network of retail, digital, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide. Burberry Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BURBY. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,855 ($24.24) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Burberry Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Burberry Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Keppel REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $29.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.73. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $30.19.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

