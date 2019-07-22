Canaccord Genuity Boosts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $40.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.37.

Shares of EBAY opened at $40.21 on Thursday. eBay has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.96.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. eBay had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

In related news, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $397,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,324,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 25,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $941,085.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,803.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,199 shares of company stock worth $7,176,017 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,769,574 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $554,934,000 after buying an additional 1,886,068 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 73.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,515,786 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $613,397,000 after buying an additional 7,015,365 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 89.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,082,085 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $560,148,000 after buying an additional 7,108,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,491,124 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $350,041,000 after buying an additional 801,529 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 12.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,150,615 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $339,854,000 after buying an additional 1,030,271 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

