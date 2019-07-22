Canaccord Genuity Raises Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$43.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial cut Detour Gold to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$34.91 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$19.87 and a 12 month high of C$35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.73, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$31.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion and a PE ratio of 37.22.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$299.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$270.76 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.32, for a total value of C$1,229,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,262 shares in the company, valued at C$7,300,421.89. Insiders sold 172,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,709,676 in the last quarter.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

