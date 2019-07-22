Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Lowered to C$45.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNQ. GMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $22.25 price target on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Life Insurance from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$48.12.

CNQ stock opened at C$34.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$30.11 and a 52 week high of C$47.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.64. The company has a market cap of $40.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.7499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.37%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

