Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Price Target to $73.00

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Exponent’s FY2019 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXPO. BidaskClub cut shares of Ames National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exponent has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $66.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Exponent has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $68.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.67. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21 and a beta of 0.44.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Exponent will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $102,456.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,827.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 93,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

