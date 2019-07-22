Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Catasys, Inc., formerly known as Hythiam, Inc., provides specialized behavioral health management services to health plans, employers and unions through a network of licensed and company managed health care providers. The Company’s program seeks to improve member health by delivering medical and psychosocial interventions in combination with long term care coaching, including their proprietary treatment program for alcoholism and stimulant dependence. Catasys, Inc. is based in Los Angeles. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CATS. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Catasys in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of CATS stock opened at $18.05 on Thursday. Catasys has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $20.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.55. The company has a market cap of $292.67 million, a P/E ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.66.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Catasys will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David E. Smith sold 135,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $2,035,237.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David E. Smith sold 50,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $801,860.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 401,811 shares of company stock worth $6,465,985. Corporate insiders own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATS. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catasys during the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Catasys by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 171,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 27,467 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Catasys by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 20,469 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catasys during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL raised its position in shares of Catasys by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Catasys Company Profile

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

