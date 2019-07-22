Cello Health (LON:CLL) Earns “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Cello Health (LON:CLL) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON CLL opened at GBX 125.50 ($1.64) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 125.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. Cello Health has a 12 month low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 140.07 ($1.83). The stock has a market cap of $131.92 million and a PE ratio of 20.57.

In related news, insider Mark Bentley sold 129,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.66), for a total value of £164,846 ($215,400.50).

Cello Health Company Profile

Cello Health plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing services in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cello Health and Cello Signal. The Cello Health segment offers market research, consulting, and communications services principally to the pharmaceutical and healthcare clients.

