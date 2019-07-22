Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.28 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) will announce $5.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cerecor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.45 million and the lowest is $5.10 million. Cerecor posted sales of $4.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerecor will report full-year sales of $20.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.18 million to $21.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.80 million, with estimates ranging from $22.60 million to $23.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cerecor.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Cerecor had a negative net margin of 226.50% and a negative return on equity of 120.67%. The business had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CERC. HC Wainwright set a $28.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Entera Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Virtusa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cerecor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

NASDAQ CERC traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.53. The company had a trading volume of 45,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,596. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cerecor has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $7.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 20,000 shares of Cerecor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Pedder acquired 6,000 shares of Cerecor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 225,219 shares of company stock worth $1,077,864. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERC. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cerecor by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerecor by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerecor during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cerecor during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerecor by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 31,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

