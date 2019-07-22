Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut Advanced Disposal Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PVH to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $396.94.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $409.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $91.55 billion, a PE ratio of 78.50, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $271.56 and a 1 year high of $417.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.83.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total value of $497,113.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,174.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $370,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

