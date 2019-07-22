Christopher G. Mccann Sells 25,000 Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 25,000 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,328 shares in the company, valued at $18,489,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $19.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $21.77.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.12 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 84,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the first quarter worth $7,508,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the first quarter worth $1,535,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the first quarter worth $3,491,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the first quarter worth $1,395,000. 36.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLWS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised shares of from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Sidoti set a $9.00 target price on shares of Kirkland’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. 1-800-Flowers.Com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.21.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

