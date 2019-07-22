CIBC Cuts Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Price Target to C$1.30

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATH. Raymond James restated a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Nuvista Energy to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

ATH stock opened at C$0.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.63. Athabasca Oil has a 12-month low of C$0.70 and a 12-month high of C$1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.75.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$226.13 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Athabasca Oil will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

