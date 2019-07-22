Cleveland Research Lowers Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) to Neutral

Cleveland Research cut shares of Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HLT. Raymond James reissued an average rating on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank cut Hilton Hotels from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on Hilton Hotels from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Viavi Solutions from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.61.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

NYSE:HLT opened at $94.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.77. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. Hilton Hotels has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $101.14.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 201.77% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

In other news, insider Ian Russell Carter sold 21,700 shares of Hilton Hotels stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $2,006,816.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 594,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,975,568.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Hilton Hotels by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Hilton Hotels by 10.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Hilton Hotels by 11.7% during the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,584,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,790,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Hilton Hotels by 16.9% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Hilton Hotels by 27.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 395,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,850,000 after acquiring an additional 85,865 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.