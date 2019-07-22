Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 3,800 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DGE. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cyberark Software from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Crowdstrike from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $0.35 price target on shares of DB Commodity Double Short ETN in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,243.82 ($42.39).

LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,387 ($44.26) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.48. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 2,513 ($32.84) and a one year high of GBX 3,500.50 ($45.74). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,399.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.34 billion and a PE ratio of 28.39.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

