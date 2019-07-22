Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Novartis (VTX:NOVN) a CHF 88 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 88 price objective on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CAIXABANK/ADR in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$125.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Nice to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 88.64.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis has a twelve month low of CHF 72.45 and a twelve month high of CHF 88.30.

About Novartis

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.