Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€32.70” Price Target for Software (ETR:SOW)

Credit Suisse Group set a €32.70 ($38.02) price target on Software (ETR:SOW) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SOW. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Software currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €38.36 ($44.60).

Shares of SOW opened at €25.76 ($29.95) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 11.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €29.81. Software has a 1 year low of €28.83 ($33.52) and a 1 year high of €44.19 ($51.38).

Software Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

