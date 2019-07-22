CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Downgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, FIG Partners reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CVB Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $20.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $24.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.24 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 37.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

In other CVB Financial news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 53,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $1,150,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,408,792. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $351,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,157 shares in the company, valued at $6,240,087.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,660 shares of company stock worth $3,228,758. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 345,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.