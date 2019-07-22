Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Raised to $148.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $131.00 to $148.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price objective on Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Post from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $106.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.08.

Danaher stock opened at $141.61 on Friday. Danaher has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $145.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $101.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 1,913 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total transaction of $247,771.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,250,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William King sold 12,950 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $1,682,464.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,776,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 453,448 shares of company stock valued at $59,724,640 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Vista LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth $222,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 52,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth $521,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 3.0% during the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 28.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

