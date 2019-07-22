Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €70.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

BAYN has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Total in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, July 15th. Societe Generale set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Independent Research set a €290.00 ($337.21) price target on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €80.67 ($93.81).

Get Bayer alerts:

FRA:BAYN opened at €59.55 ($69.24) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €56.65. Bayer has a twelve month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a twelve month high of €123.82 ($143.98).

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.