easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 1,000 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EZJ. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Edison International and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Sigmaroc from GBX 59 ($0.77) to GBX 63 ($0.82) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,192.95 ($15.59).

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 1,100 ($14.37) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.86, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.60. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 840 ($10.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,737 ($22.70). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 942.44.

In other news, insider John Barton purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 902 ($11.79) per share, with a total value of £99,220 ($129,648.50). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,032 shares of company stock valued at $9,952,608.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

