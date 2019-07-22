EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Upgraded to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $13.70 on Friday. EASYJET PLC/S has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $21.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94.

About EASYJET PLC/S

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

