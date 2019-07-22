Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE EFR opened at $13.07 on Monday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $14.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16.

In other news, insider Craig P. Russ purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

