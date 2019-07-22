eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Post from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.37.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $40.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.31. eBay has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $42.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 22.12%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

In related news, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $397,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,324,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott F. Schenkel sold 89,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,453,719.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,521,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,199 shares of company stock valued at $7,176,017 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 865 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.