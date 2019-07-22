Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) PT Lowered to C$6.50 at CIBC

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.73.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Shares of ESI stock opened at C$4.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.94, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.63. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$3.99 and a 12-month high of C$7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $676.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.29) by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$445.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$429.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Ensign Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.30%.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.