Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Million

Analysts expect Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) to report sales of $1.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. Epizyme reported sales of $12.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year sales of $12.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 million to $17.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $36.13 million, with estimates ranging from $5.18 million to $70.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Epizyme.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPZM. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub cut Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $126.00 price objective on AnaptysBio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.90.

In other news, Director David M. Mott sold 104,944 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $1,372,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 2,074 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $25,095.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,101. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Epizyme in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 326.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 992.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPZM traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.55 and a quick ratio of 12.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.47. Epizyme has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $16.59.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Epizyme (EPZM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.