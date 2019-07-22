Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.03-1.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.07. Equity Lifestyle Properties also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.12-4.22 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.93. The stock had a trading volume of 293,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,370. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.43.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.72 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 63.31%.

ELS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.42.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

