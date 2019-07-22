Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $21.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.76. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $25.31.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $215.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.06 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 75.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Morrissey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 36,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $750,602.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 605,703 shares of company stock valued at $12,454,139. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,852,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021,444 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,640,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,773 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 350.9% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,822,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,279 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,938,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,548,000 after acquiring an additional 910,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

