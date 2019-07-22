Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Price Target Raised to GBX 290

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the iron ore producer’s stock.

FXPO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Liberum Capital upgraded ITV PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 315.71 ($4.13).

Shares of LON FXPO opened at GBX 265.10 ($3.46) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 4.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 256.34. Ferrexpo has a 52-week low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 305.60 ($3.99).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio is 0.18%.

In other news, insider Christopher Mawe sold 150,000 shares of Ferrexpo stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50), for a total transaction of £402,000 ($525,284.20).

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

