FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FibroGen, Inc. is a research-based biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic agents for treatment of anemia, fibrosis, cancer, and other serious unmet medical needs. The Company develops Roxadustat that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; and FG-3019 which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and liver fibrosis. FibroGen, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on FGEN. Mizuho set a $88.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of WESCO International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xperi from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a positive rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.14.

FGEN stock opened at $46.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 1.85. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $67.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.44 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 44.14% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FibroGen will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James A. Schoeneck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $94,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,014. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $522,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,562 shares in the company, valued at $7,590,912.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,424 shares of company stock worth $10,398,914 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,760,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,702,000 after buying an additional 778,980 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,604,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,161,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in FibroGen by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,208,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,046,000 after purchasing an additional 473,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in FibroGen by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 592,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,439,000 after purchasing an additional 257,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

