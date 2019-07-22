Financial Comparison: Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) and HealthStream (NYSE:HSTM)

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) and HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Eventbrite and HealthStream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite N/A N/A N/A HealthStream 5.93% 4.68% 3.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Eventbrite and HealthStream, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite 0 4 2 0 2.33 HealthStream 0 3 0 0 2.00

Eventbrite presently has a consensus target price of $27.40, suggesting a potential upside of 60.33%. HealthStream has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.62%. Given Eventbrite’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Eventbrite is more favorable than HealthStream.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.5% of Eventbrite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of HealthStream shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of Eventbrite shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of HealthStream shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eventbrite and HealthStream’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite $291.61 million 4.73 -$64.08 million ($1.45) -11.79 HealthStream $231.62 million 3.73 $32.22 million $0.43 62.09

HealthStream has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eventbrite. Eventbrite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HealthStream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HealthStream beats Eventbrite on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc. provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community. It also provides applications for recruiting and applicant tracking, learning, performance appraisal, compensation management, succession planning, competency management, disclosure management, clinical development, simulation-based education, and industry-sponsored training. In addition, the company offers Verity, a SaaS-based credentialing, privileging, and enrollment solution. It provides its solutions to private, not-for-profit, and government entities, as well as pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

