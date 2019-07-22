Financial Contrast: Yangtze River Port and Logistics (NASDAQ:YRIV) & Nam Tai Property (NASDAQ:NTP)

Yangtze River Port and Logistics (NASDAQ:YRIV) and Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Yangtze River Port and Logistics has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nam Tai Property has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Yangtze River Port and Logistics and Nam Tai Property, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yangtze River Port and Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A Nam Tai Property 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Yangtze River Port and Logistics and Nam Tai Property’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yangtze River Port and Logistics N/A -9.15% -4.13% Nam Tai Property N/A -5.82% -4.70%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yangtze River Port and Logistics and Nam Tai Property’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yangtze River Port and Logistics N/A N/A -$13.72 million N/A N/A Nam Tai Property $490,000.00 791.08 -$13.25 million N/A N/A

Nam Tai Property has higher revenue and earnings than Yangtze River Port and Logistics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Yangtze River Port and Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of Nam Tai Property shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.3% of Yangtze River Port and Logistics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.9% of Nam Tai Property shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Nam Tai Property pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Yangtze River Port and Logistics does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Nam Tai Property beats Yangtze River Port and Logistics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yangtze River Port and Logistics

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, through its subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co., Ltd., primarily engages in the real estate and infrastructural development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, a port logistics center located in Wuhan Newport Yangluo Port, Hubei Province of China. The company was formerly known as Yangtze River Development Limited and changed its name to Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited in February 2018. Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property development company in the People's Republic of China. The company owns and develops technology parks. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen, as well as renting commercial complexes. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc. in April 2014. Nam Tai Property Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

