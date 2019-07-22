Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.34. Flagstar Bancorp posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.70 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $37.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,854 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBC stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $33.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.23. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $36.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.44.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

