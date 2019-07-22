Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FLDM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Welbilt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.75.

FLDM opened at $11.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fluidigm has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The company has a market cap of $793.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 2.15.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.30). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 43.75% and a negative net margin of 60.45%. The company had revenue of $30.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluidigm will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluidigm news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $63,393.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Levin Easterly Partners Llc sold 83,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $962,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 784,571 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,631 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLDM. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the first quarter worth about $24,188,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the fourth quarter worth about $7,622,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the first quarter worth about $8,154,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 932,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after buying an additional 588,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 57.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 845,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,238,000 after buying an additional 307,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

