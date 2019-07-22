Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.65. Fonar shares last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 279 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Fonar alerts:

Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.78 million for the quarter. Fonar had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FONR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Fonar in the 1st quarter valued at $547,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fonar by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 19,104 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fonar by 517.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 22,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 18,817 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fonar during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fonar by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 14,089 shares in the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR)

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) company primarily in the Unites States. It is involved in the research, development, production, and marketing of medical scanning equipment, which uses principles of MRI for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, other medical conditions, and injuries.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Fonar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fonar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.