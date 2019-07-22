Franco Nevada’s (FNV) Average Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their average rating on shares of Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $127.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.07.

FNV opened at $90.22 on Friday. Franco Nevada has a 1-year low of $58.26 and a 1-year high of $90.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.11, a P/E/G ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.12.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.15 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Franco Nevada will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 85.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Franco Nevada by 10.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,330,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $999,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,750 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Franco Nevada by 2.4% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,962,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,102,000 after acquiring an additional 69,615 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,542,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franco Nevada by 2.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,547,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,092,000 after acquiring an additional 70,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Franco Nevada by 3.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,466,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,996,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

