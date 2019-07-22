Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulton Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Maryland and southern Delaware through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Fulton Bank, Lebanon Valley Farmers Bank, Swineford National Bank, Lafayette Ambassador Bank, FNB Bank, N.A., Great Valley Bank, Hagerstown Trust Company, Delaware National Bank, The Bank of Gloucester County, The Woodstown National Bank & Trust Company, and The Peoples Bank of Elkton. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FULT. Boenning Scattergood reissued a hold rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.88.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $221.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

In related news, insider David M. Campbell sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $87,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,811. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Curtis J. Myers sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $110,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,660 shares of company stock valued at $249,145 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,422,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

