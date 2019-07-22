Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Shares of GTY opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.57. Getty Realty has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $35.03.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $33.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.65 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 19th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 81.87%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,628,000 after purchasing an additional 21,596 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth $11,136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,590,000 after purchasing an additional 26,529 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

