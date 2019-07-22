GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Baader Bank

Baader Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GVDNY stock opened at $54.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.45. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $58.00.

About GIVAUDAN SA/ADR

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

