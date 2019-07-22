Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) and STRATA Skin Sciences (NYSE:SSKN) Head-To-Head Review

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) and STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Haemonetics and STRATA Skin Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haemonetics 0 0 4 0 3.00 STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Haemonetics currently has a consensus target price of $117.75, suggesting a potential downside of 3.44%. STRATA Skin Sciences has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 126.42%. Given STRATA Skin Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe STRATA Skin Sciences is more favorable than Haemonetics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Haemonetics and STRATA Skin Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haemonetics $967.58 million 6.46 $55.02 million $2.39 51.03 STRATA Skin Sciences $31.45 million 2.52 -$18.83 million N/A N/A

Haemonetics has higher revenue and earnings than STRATA Skin Sciences.

Volatility and Risk

Haemonetics has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.8% of Haemonetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Haemonetics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.6% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Haemonetics and STRATA Skin Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haemonetics 5.69% 18.88% 10.12% STRATA Skin Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Haemonetics beats STRATA Skin Sciences on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system. The company also provides automated blood component and manual whole blood collection systems, such as MCS brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components from the donor; disposable whole blood collection and component storage sets; SafeTrace Tx and El-Dorado Donor donation and blood unit management systems; Hemasphere software that provides support for blood drive planning; and Donor Doc and e-Donor software to enhance the donor recruitment and retention. In addition, it offers hospital products comprising TEG diagnostic systems that enables clinicians to assess the coagulation status of a patient at the point-of-care or laboratory setting; TEG Manager software, which connects various TEG analyzers throughout the hospital, providing clinicians remote access to active and historical test results that inform treatment decisions; Cell Saver Elite +, a surgical blood salvage system for cardiovascular, orthopedic, trauma, transplant, vascular, obstetrical, and gynecological surgeries; OrthoPAT, a perioperative autotranfusion system for orthopedic procedures; and BloodTrack, a suite of blood management and bedside transfusion solutions that combines software with hardware components, as well as an extension of the hospital's blood bank information system. Haemonetics Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

