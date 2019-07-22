Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Macquarie upgraded Husky Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Imperial Capital reiterated an outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hawaiian presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $27.33 on Thursday. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $44.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.75.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $656.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Hawaiian’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

