Head to Head Review: Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tcr2 Therapeutics and Allogene Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tcr2 Therapeutics N/A N/A -$24.25 million ($98.53) -0.11 Allogene Therapeutics N/A N/A -$211.51 million ($6.58) -4.26

Allogene Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tcr2 Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.3% of Tcr2 Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.5% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Tcr2 Therapeutics and Allogene Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tcr2 Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Allogene Therapeutics 0 4 7 0 2.64

Tcr2 Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $27.80, indicating a potential upside of 157.65%. Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $36.13, indicating a potential upside of 28.97%. Given Tcr2 Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tcr2 Therapeutics is more favorable than Allogene Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Tcr2 Therapeutics and Allogene Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tcr2 Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Allogene Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

About Tcr2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies. The company was formerly known as TCR2, Inc. and changed its name to TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Its preclinical product candidates include ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for treating R/R multiple myeloma; ALLO-819, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidates for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 to treat renal cell cancer; DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other aggressive neuroendocrine tumors; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepletion agent. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

