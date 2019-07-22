Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €111.00 by HSBC

HSBC set a €111.00 ($129.07) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HEN3. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Edison International and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nord/LB set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kroger from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rational in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €95.89 ($111.50).

Get Henkel AG & Co KGaA alerts:

FRA:HEN3 opened at €90.28 ($104.98) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a one year high of €129.65 ($150.76). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €86.50.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.